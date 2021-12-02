 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

