Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 3:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.