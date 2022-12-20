It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
