Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

