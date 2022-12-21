 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -13 degrees. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

