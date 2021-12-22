Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.