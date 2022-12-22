It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -8. Today's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
