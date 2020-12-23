Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.