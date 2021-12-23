Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
A tornado watch is in effect for Woodbury County and the surrounding areas until at least 8 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, December 15.
Due to advancing inclement weather, the Dakota County Courthouse will be closing at 2:30 p.m. today
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
