Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.