It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 0.26. A 0-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Sioux City, IA
