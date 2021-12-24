 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

