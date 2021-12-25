Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.