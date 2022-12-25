 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

