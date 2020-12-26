 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Sioux City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Sioux City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News