The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Sunday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Iowa today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
A tornado watch is in effect for Woodbury County and the surrounding areas until at least 8 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, December 15.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. …
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Partly clo…