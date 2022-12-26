It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12. 3 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Snow will come to an end today, but the wind and cold are only going to get worse. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold it will get here.
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -8. Today's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. Strong winds ar…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. How likely …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2. A -7-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are exp…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low 4F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy sk…