It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
