Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.