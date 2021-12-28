Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.