Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.