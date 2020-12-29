It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 15.47. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Sioux City, IA
