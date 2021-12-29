Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.