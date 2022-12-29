Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. How likely …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2. A -7-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are exp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low 4F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12. 3 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9. Today's forecasted low temperature is -9 degrees. Today's co…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The Siou…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.