Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

