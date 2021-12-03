Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. I…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.