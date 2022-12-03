It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. W…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 10-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 de…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 13 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye…
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect pe…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, …
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Exp…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.