 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Sioux City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Sioux City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 14.54. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storms spread snow and ice across Upper Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News