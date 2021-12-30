 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News