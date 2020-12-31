It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 14.35. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Sioux City, IA
