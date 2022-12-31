Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
