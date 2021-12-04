 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

