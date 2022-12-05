 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

