Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.