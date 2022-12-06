Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 10-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 deg…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect clear ski…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fa…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux C…
Continuously tracking how and why sea level is changing is an important part of informing plans for adaptation to global changes.