 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News