Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 16 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.