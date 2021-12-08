It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
