Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST.