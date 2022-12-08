 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News