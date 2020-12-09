 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Sioux City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Sioux City, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

