Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.