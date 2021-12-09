Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
A combination of a low temperature and a low humidity is the best atmospheric condition for snow making as it yields the driest snow.