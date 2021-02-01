 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 26.9. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

