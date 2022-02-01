It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted.…
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 …
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We will s…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Tod…