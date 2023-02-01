 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 6 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

