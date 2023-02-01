It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 6 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
