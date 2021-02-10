 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10.51. -1 degree is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

