It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10.51. -1 degree is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -7.35. -7 degrees is …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -2.82. We'll see a low temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 13.79. A 11-degree low is …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 12.88. A 3-degree …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 11.17. Today'…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -3.36. We'll see a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 3F. Winds N at 5 to 10 m…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low around -5F. Winds E at 5 to 1…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 18.88. 25 degrees …