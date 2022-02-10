Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux C…
This evening in Sioux City: A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City tom…
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…