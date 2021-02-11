It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -5.73. -11 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
