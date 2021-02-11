Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -5.73. -11 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.