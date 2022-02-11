It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 0 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
