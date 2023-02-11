Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
