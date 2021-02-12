 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -9.5. We'll see a low temperature of -6 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News