It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -9.5. We'll see a low temperature of -6 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -7.35. -7 degrees is …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -2.82. We'll see a low temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10.51. -1 degree is today'…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 11.17. Today'…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -5.73. -11 degrees is toda…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -3.36. We'll see a …
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low around -5F. Winds E at 5 to 1…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early, then some snow showers later at night. Low -1F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of s…
This evening in Sioux City: Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low around 0F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 13.79. A 11-degree low is …