Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -9.5. We'll see a low temperature of -6 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.