Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.