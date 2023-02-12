Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 22-degree low is forec…
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Tod…
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
The world will likely breach the internationally agreed-upon climate change threshold in about a decade, artificial intelligence predicts in a…