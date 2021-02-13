 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2. -12 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

