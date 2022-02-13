It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.